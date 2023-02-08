2:04 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Kind Leaf Pendleton on a report of the security alarm going off.
4:51 a.m. A caller on Southeast Court Street, Heppner, reported someone was squatting in the old house across the street. The caller did know who the squatter is and stated they thought the power was shut off at the house.
4:57 a.m. Boardman police responded to Port View Apartments on a report of the theft of a 1993 Honda Accord.
6:53 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the Vert Auditorium and made an arrest on a warrant.
10:52 a.m. Hermiston police responded to the 600 block of East Main Street on a report of a burglary.
12:58 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Spearman Road, Hermiston, on a report of a vehicle theft.
4:12 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Victory Square Park on a report of teenage boys fighting.
4:31 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Medvill Court, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:55 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Northwest 11th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:45 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Riverfront Park on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
2:28 a.m. Milton-Freewater police responded to a business on the 600 block of South Main Street on a report of the security alarm being set off. Upon arrival police found the business had been burglarized and while fleeing the suspects had dropped a large amount of what they were attempting to steal.
1:28 p.m. A caller on Highway 730 in Umatilla reported a man and woman were smoking drugs in a car while driving with a child in the backseat. Umatilla police responded.
9:04 p.m. A 911 caller at Taj Food Mart, Milton-Freewater, reported people were chasing him and he had taken photos. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 6
Hermiston police arrested Ernestina Zumaya Rodriguez, 34, for violating parole, felony fleeing, felon in possession of a weapon and felony possession of methamphetamine.
Feb. 7
Hermiston police arrested Asia Nicole Hayne, 24, for violating probation, vehicle theft and first-degree theft.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.