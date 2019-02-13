TUESDAY
9:44 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a theft report from the Lamb Weston facility at 600 N.E. Columbia Ave., Boardman.
10:25 p.m. — A caller on North E Street, Lexington, reported he shot at his neighbor’s dog for chasing his horses. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and issued a citation.
12:04 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of suspicious activity at High Desert Cannabis, 341 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
12:29 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 600 block of Northeast Second Street.
12:59 p.m. — A 911 caller gave a third-hand report of a house fire on Willow Street, Heppner.
2 p.m. — A caller reported someone threw eggs onto her car on the 600 block of Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
2:10 p.m. — A caller on Northeast Douglas Street, Pilot Rock, told police he thinks someone has been driving his car.
2:24 p.m. — A Stanfield resident on East Wood Avenue told police she found tracks in snow leading to her house and was concerned a prowler could be in the area.
3:34 p.m. — A resident of the Wilson Road Mobile Home Park, 600 S.W. Wilson Road, Boardman, reported her landlord is threatening and harassing her and she is in the process of moving.
9:33 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to a Boardman home after a husband reported his wife was yelling and screaming. The couple agreed to separate for the night, and officers contacted Community Counseling Solutions for follow-up.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Leslie Roland, 56, of Umatilla, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
