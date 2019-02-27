TUESDAY
9:14 a.m. — A driver in a white and black SUV traveling east on Interstate 84 near Boardman slid off the road and rolled the vehicle three times. Boardman and Irrigon fire and ambulance crews and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident, and one person was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
9:58 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a theft from a residence on West Sunland Avenue.
10:18 a.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy took a theft report from an employee of Oregon Hay, 71636 E. Columbia Ave., Boardman, who said someone came the previous night and stole hay. The reporter provided video evidence and information on the suspect.
10:32 a.m. — Umatilla police received a complaint about fraud at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, 82911 Beach Access Road. The police department referred the call to another agency.
10:42 a.m. — An Irrigon man was cited for two counts of a dog at large after neighbors complained of Great Danes and puppies running loose through their yards for two days.
11:02 a.m. — A civil server asked Pendleton police to send an officer to a site on Southwest Marshall Avenue to help him serve a restraining order.
11:04 a.m. — A collision between a Honda Odyssey and a Freightliner semitrailer resulted in no injuries but citations to both drivers. Oregon State Police reported James Stout, 40, of Hermiston, was heading east in the Honda on Highway 730 near milepost 194 and preparing to turn left into the Sand Station Park when an eastbound semitrailer moved into the westbound lane to pass the Honda. The semi struck the Honda’s front quarter panel on the driver’s side and rumbled onto the westbound shoulder. Willie Kerry Free, 54, of Fort Worth, Texas, steered the Freightliner hard to the right, according to state police, traveling across both lanes and into the embankment on the eastbound side of the road. The semi was stuck with the trailer blocking the highway. A tow truck pulled the semi back onto the road. State police gave Free a citation for unsafe passing on the left. Troopers also gave Stout a citation for driving with a suspended license and driving uninsured. Free was able to drive off in the big rig, but the tow truck hauled off the Honda. That was one of multiple crashes OSP responded to on icy state roads in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
11:15 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for the theft of two checks, one of which cleared a bank.
11:47 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report for theft at Oregon Trail Gallery & Trading Post, 621 Sixth St.
11:54 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Shari’s Cafe and Pies, 319 S.E. Nye Ave., to trespass an older, white man with long hair who claimed he was the president’s adviser. Has was there for five hours but ordered a milkshake. The restaurant’s management trespassed him for life.
3:18 p.m. — Scammers posing as the “Aetna Humana Insurance Co.” called the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office on a 911 line. The sheriff’s dispatch receives such scam calls daily.
4:01 p.m. — A 911 caller reported her 28-year-old cousin attacked her and others at residence on East Bridgette Avenue, Hermiston.
4:19 p.m. — Hermiston police were called to Butte Park, 1245 N.W. Seventh St., for an intoxicated man screaming in the playground.
4:42 p.m. — A truck driver delivering to Boardman Select Market, 104 Kinkade Road, complained to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office that someone in a blue Subaru Forester parked next to his truck while he was unloading and accessed his vehicle computer and Bluetooth. No action was taken.
5:45 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to South Main Street on a report of an assault.
9:53 p.m. — Hermiston police handled an assault on the 600 block of Northwest 11th Street.
10:24 p.m. — A burglary was reported on South Highway 395, Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police arrested Lisa Lynn Stanley, 45, of Pilot Rock, for two counts each of felony methamphetamine possession and delivery.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kage Autumn Grey Skye Taylor, 22, of Hermiston, for felony fourth-degree assault, harassment and interfering with making a report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.