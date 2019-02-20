TUESDAY
9:14 a.m. — A resident of Diablo Court, Umatilla, told police people have been harassing her.
10:41 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported domestic incident in the 200 block of Solar St. in Helix. Because the address was near Helix School, a UCSO patrol supervisor asked dispatch to request a lockdown. Deputies didn’t find a suspect at the house and the lockdown was lifted at 11:11 a.m.
10:43 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office opened a investigation into the theft of nail guns, drills and other tools from a house and vehicle on Sunset Lane, Irrigon.
12 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to the 100 block of Heather Drive for a domestic disturbance.
1:28 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a 32-year-old man may have overdosed at Burger King, 601 Southgate, Pendleton.
1:59 p.m. — A resident on Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported the neighboring Dobermans go to the corner of Kunze and Parkside Drive and try to fight with a German shepherd. The caller added the owner of the Dobermans watches and does nothing.
2 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a fight at St. Mary’s Outreach, 440 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
3:19 p.m. — A man turned over ammunition to the Hermiston Police Department. He said he found the ammo different places while hiking, including at Home Depot and Ace Hardware parking lots, which are off North First Street between West Harper Road and West Theater Lane.
5:07 p.m. — Pendleton emergency services responded to Southwest First Street and Frazer Avenue for a vehicle that may have struck and injured a female, who was on the ground and bleeding from her head.
5:37 p.m. — An Irrigon man reported a juvenile driver nearly killed him. The caller said he was walking in the area of Southeast Utah Avenue and Seventh Street on his way home when a red Grand Am Pontiac going 25 mph in the snow and ice came by and made him fear for his life. He said the juvenile driver and passengers did this on purpose, cussed at him and told him to get off the road. He said he knows where the driver lives on Wagon Wheel Loop and was about to confront him there and choke him. The emergency dispatch told the man to let the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office handle this. The school resource office with the sheriff’s office will deal with the juvenile at the high school.
5:54 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a burglary on the 500 block of West Hartley Avenue.
6:12 p.m. — The Ione Rural Fire Protection District responded to a chimney fire at 640 Emert Road, Ione. Firefighters contained the flames.
6:41 p.m. — A resident on Pleasant View Road, Irrigon, reported someone chopped off her horse’s tail.
7:48 p.m. — A caller in Irrigon asked if he could physically discipline his children. The dispatcher told the man a deputy would have to call him. The man refused to give his name, said he was sick and tired of deputies and bid the dispatcher good night.
9:47 p.m. — About a dozen people caused a disturbance on the 1300 block of North First Street, Hermiston.
