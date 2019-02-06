TUESDAY
State and local police again handled dozens of calls for crashes and the like due to driving on slick roads from the recent winter storm.
9:34 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a complaint about a male driver and female passenger in two-door sports car doing donuts in a parking lot on Theater Lane. Police gave the driver a warning.
12:24 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a vehicle theft on Southwest Seventh Street.
2 p.m. — A 911 caller on the 700 block of Northeast Moe Lane, Hermiston, refused to tell the dispatcher what was happening but said to “send Juan and Sandoval.”
2:23 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a juvenile on the 600 block of West Orchard Avenue trying to hurt an adult.
2:34 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a theft at the Pendleton Tech and Trade Center, 1700 N.W. 15th Drive.
4:16 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a person with a frying pan attacking someone at Ramirez Trucking, 31156 W. Baggett Lane, Hermiston. The victim declined medical help.
4:49 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for criminal mischief at Indian Hills Apartments, 1335 S.W. Second St.
5:12 p.m. — The Boardman ambulance responded to a residence on Paul Smith Road, Boardman, for a person who may have consumed a bottle of anxiety medication. The ambulance took the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
5:17 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report about damage to the roads and fields at the Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge on Riverview Lane Irrigon. The sheriff’s office referred the report to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
7:05 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a disturbance at the Southgate Sinclair and Foodmart, 701 Southgate.
8:39 p.m. — A Umatilla resident reported someone used her bank card to make purchases in New Jersey and New York.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Danielle Marie Martin-Kestler, 31, for unauthorized use of vehicle.
