Monday, Jan. 9
7:26 a.m. — A subcontractor handling part of the demolition of the Portland General Electric coal fire plant near Boardman reported an excavator was blocking workers from finishing the job. The person was not able to contact the owner to have it moved.
7:44 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Pedro Lane and Oregon Trail Road, in Echo, on report of a burglary.
9:40 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to McNary Heights Elementary School on a report of car crash. Police took a report.
12:39 p.m. — An employee at Harvest Town Foods, Boardman, asked to speak to an officer because a female was in the store and urinated in a bucket while the restroom was occupied. Store security cameras videoed the incident.
1:54 p.m. — A resident on West Seventh Street, Irrigon, reported a pit bull dog for the last week has been coming up to her fence and riling up her dogs. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded, returned the dog to its home and left a business card with the owner.
3:09 p.m. — A caller reported garbage was blowing into a neighbor’s property from a house at Northeast Seventh Street near the Columbia River, Irrigon. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded. The husband will clean up the mess when he gets home.
5:32 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a 2002 Monte Carlo from Northeast Sixth Street, Irrigon, and identified a suspect. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
12:03 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Broad Street, Weston, on a report of a burglary.
4:53 a.m. — A 911 caller on Interstate 84, Boardman, reported it was really foggy and the silver SUV in front of him did not have its tail lights on.
5:52 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Brower Lane, Pendleton, on a report of a burglary.
10:11 a.m. — Boardman Police Department received a report of fraud/forgery.
10:21 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to County Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a burglary.
10:52 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
11:15 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Catalpa Tree RV Park on a report of a fight.
11:21 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Ace Hardware after receiving a theft complaint.
11:38 a.m. — A caller on Northgate, Pendleton, reported hitting a dog with their car.
11:50 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Clara Brownell Middle School on a report of a fight.
1:17 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northeast Riverside Avenue on a report of a burglary.
2:15 p.m. — A caller at Switzler Storage, in Umatilla, reported a break-in at one of the the units. Umatilla Police Department took a report.
6:41 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Highway 730, in Boardman, on a report of a T-bone car crash with one car on its side. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the wreck.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 10
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 1:44 p.m. received a request for a welfare check from a woman who said a man has been locking himself in her mother’s garage on Northwest Tumbleweed Boulevard, Irrigon. The sheriff’s office responded and arrested Hiram Parker Paul Vickery, 60, on a Umatilla County warrant and an Oregon State Parole Board warrant.
Hermiston police arrested Miguel Alexis Garcia Garduno, 22, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
