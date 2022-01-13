7:17 a.m. — A woman called 911 to report she rolled her vehicle at Umatilla River and Bensel roads, Umatilla.
12:31 p.m. — A caller reported that about 20 minutes earlier he saw someone try to break into his car on North First Street, Hermiston, and the suspect took off in a white Toyota Camry with Idaho plates.
4:17 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Northeast Stone Lane, Hermiston.
5:53 p.m. — A resident at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported a neighbor’s dog attacked their dog.
9:39 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on Hemlock Court, Umatilla.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
7:48 a.m. — A caller on Southwest Birch Place, Pilot Rock, reported his girlfriend assaulted him. Police responded and made an arrest on a warrant.
8:44 a.m. — A caller told Hermiston police that she saw on Facebook a post that was four days old about people stealing from Smitty’s Ace Hardware, 1845 N. First St., and she could identify the person in the post’s photo.
9:58 a.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about a theft at the Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
10:18 a.m. — A resident on Curlew Street, Umatilla, asked to speak to an officer about a package she received.
1:51 p.m. — A caller on the 500 block of Northeast Ellis Place, Pendleton, reported her sister and boyfriend are in a fight.
3:44 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1000 block of Southwest 44th Street on a report of an assault.
5:34 p.m. — A caller asked police in Stanfield to check on his mother, who has missed work, not returned phone calls and had a recent illness.
6:28 p.m. — A caller reported hearing gunshots on Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 10
• Hermiston police arrested Adrian Torres Nava, 22, for felon in possession of a weapon, second-degree theft, aggravated harassment and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Leilani Kay Star, 42, for domestic abuse, menacing and assault.
