MONDAY
12:27 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 44th Street in Pendleton.
1:10 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Northwest Ellis Avenue in Pendleton.
3:37 p.m. — Police responded to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at 108 S.W. Isaac Ave. in Pendleton.
9:09 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pendleton Square Apartments Phase I on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
11:20 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Cold Springs Road in Pendleton.
8:34 p.m. — Police responded to a reported explosion on Appleton Road and Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
9:44 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Locust Trailer Court on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater.
TUESDAY
7:36 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Ac Mini Storage & RV Park at Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
10:30 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run on West Page Avenue in Stanfield.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested David Castine Shippentower, 63, on four counts, including one count of criminal trespassing, one count of public intoxication, and one count of dangerous drugs.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Katrina Marie Chamberlain, 34, on four counts, including one felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, one misdemeanor count of first-degree criminal trespassing, and one felony count of supplying contraband.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Saturnino Reyes Flores, 54, on two counts, including one felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal trespassing.
