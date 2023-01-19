Monday, Jan. 16
12:55 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Space Age Fuel Station on Highway 207, Hermiston, on a report of an attempted assault.
4:45 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon Shell Station, East Highway 730, on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a man coming into the gas station and spilling hot coffee.
7:25 a.m. Boardman police initiated activity at Malheur Street and Anderson Road after recovering a stolen silver Honda Accord. Police took a report.
9:45 a.m. A resident on the 700 block of Cowl Street, Milton-Freewater, reported someone cut wires to a security camera system and broke off a key in the padlock.
11:30 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Townsend Road, in Hermiston, on a report of a vehicle theft.
12:42 p.m. Hermiston police responded to West Orchard Avenue on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
2:10 p.m. A resident on the 100 block of Southeast Fifth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported three windows were broken out on her vehicle.
5:16 p.m. Milton-Freewater police received a report of juveniles throwing rocks at a garage door on the 300 block of Southwest Sixth Avenue.
5:27 p.m. Hermiston police responded to North First Street on a report of a domestic disturbance after a caller stated his ex-wife threw something that struck him in the face.
5:28 p.m. A caller on Depot Lane and West Eight Road, Irrigon, reported there was a large bull by the road. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and were unable to locate the bull.
5:28 p.m. A caller on Depot Lane, Irrigon, reported a black angus keeps hanging around his haystack. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
6:22 p.m. A caller on Northeast Eighth Street, Irrigon, reported her daughter and granddaughter were attempting to take her 1-year-old-granddaughter away. The caller stated the child’s mother does not have custody. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
7:32 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Crossroads on Sixth Street on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
10:02 p.m. Milton-Freewater police received numerous complaints about gunshots on the 1200-1300 blocks of South Main and South Mill streets.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
8:24 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies initiated activity at Umatilla County Jail, in Pendleton, for an assault. A report was taken.
8:46 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report of graffiti at Sixth and I streets, Umatilla.
9:14 a.m. A 911 caller at Port View Apartments, in Boardman, reported her neighbor’s car alarm kept going off and the owners refused to turn it off. The caller stated the car is a green Ford Escape with California plates. Boardman police responded and the alarm was no longer going off.
10:08 a.m. Emergency services responded to Third Street Northeast, Boardman, on a report of an intoxicated 42-year-old-man who cut his arm with a knife and was suffering a mental/emotional crisis. An ambulance transferred the man to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
11:25 a.m. A caller at Custom Feed Services, in Boardman, reported approximately $7,000 worth of items were stolen from the business last night. The caller stated they have video footage of the theft. Boardman police took a report and are investigating.
11:45 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Walmart on a report of a person with a knife.
12 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon Elementary School, Irrigon, on a report of a “Snapchat incident.”
12:09 p.m. A caller at Let’er Bark Dog Park, Pendleton, asked to speak to an officer regarding some issues he’s had with another dog owner at the dog park. Pendleton police contacted the man.
1:58 p.m. A Milton-Freewater resident reported the theft of approximately $2,000 worth of items since October from their back storage area on the 10 block of Southeast 12th Avenue.
2 p.m. A caller on Southwest Hailey Avenue, Pendleton, reported an explosion. Pendleton police responded.
3:01 p.m. A caller on Leathers Road, Hermiston, made a report of a scam. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
5:49 p.m. A 911 caller on Southwest 22nd Street, Pendleton, reported a restraining order violation. Pendleton police took a report.
9:32 p.m. A caller on Anderson Circle, Boardman, reported someone has been sending her threatening text messages and they have started getting perverted in nature. The caller asked for an officer to contact her.
10:32 p.m. A 911 caller on Southwest Third Street, Pendleton, reported a physical domestic disturbance. Police responded.
11:21 p.m. A caller at Frontier Trailer Park Apartments, Boardman, requested an officer contact her regarding a relationship issue. Local law enforcement made contact with the woman.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 17
Pendleton police arrested Jensen Daniel Hart, 25, for two counts of first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft, three counts of first-degree criminal trespass and one count each of third-degree theft, unauthorized entry into a vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert James Danford, 46, fourth-degree assault, a warrant for failure to appear and on two counts of contempt.
