Saturday, Jan. 15
9:18 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a burglary at Triangle L The Western Store, 1525 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
12:40 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at NAPA Auto Parts, 1124 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
Sunday, Jan. 16
12 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fight at Waterhole Tavern, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Monday, Jan. 17
6:03 a.m. — A resident on the 500 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported she was warming up her vehicle when a stranger took the vehicle while she was inside her home.
7:21 a.m. — A caller on Paterson Ferry Road, Boardman, reported someone broke into containers and stole a roll of wire.
8:44 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater business owner told police someone broke into his business on the 100 block of South Main Street and took tools, money and other items.
1:19 p.m. — A resident on Northwest Carden Avenue, Pendleton, reported a neighbor came over and threatened her husband.
1:22 p.m. — A caller reported a dead deer at Southeast Kirk Avenue and Third Street, Pendleton.
3:13 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a vehicle theft on East Francolin Avenue.
5:08 p.m. — A 911 caller reported the theft of a vehicle on East Gladys Avenue, Hermiston.
5:23 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a disturbance on South Broad Street, Weston.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
1:41 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 800 block of Northwest Bailey Avenue on a report of an assault.
1:42 p.m. — A man came to the Morrow County Justice Court, 205 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon, and reported he thinks he is the victim of fraud through the sale of a vehicle.
9:15 p.m. — Mountain Glen Apartments, 200 N.E. Pioneer Drive, Heppner, a caller asked for a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to respond because her uncle was harassing her and yelled at her. A deputy responded, contacted the female but was not able to contact the uncle.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 17
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard Dennis Streck, 46, of Walla Walla, on warrants and for felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a Schedule I federally controlled substance.
• Pilot Rock police arrested Danielle Jo Poulson, 27, for felony fourth-degree assault.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Kathleen Ellen Cavett, 57, for animal abandonment and second-degree animal neglect.
Jan. 18
• Umatilla police arrested Tyler Randell Duran, 25, for domestic violence charges of harassment, fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
