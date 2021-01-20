SUNDAY
5:49 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
9:51 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Wenatchee Street in Umatilla.
5:07 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest 41st Street in Pendleton.
7:09 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Hat Rock RV Park on Hat Rock Road in Hermiston.
9:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Sunland Avenue in Hermiston.
10:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a Rental Property on Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
MONDAY
8:18 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on South First Street in Hermiston.
5:41 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a missing person on West Main Street in Lexington.
7:30 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest First Street in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
7:44 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
7:45 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Brittany Farming Company on North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
3:48 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Chukar Lane in Umatilla.
4:38 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Birch Creek Mini Storage on Northwest Cedar Street in Pilot Rock.
5:55 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Kinkade Road in Boardman.
6:45 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Irrigon Shell Station on East Highway 730 in Irrigon.
7:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Stiller Lane in Milton-Freewater.
9:20 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Stanfield Rv Park on South Main Street.
WEDNESDAY
1:29 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the intersection of Birch Creek Road and Eastside Road in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Natalie Lanae Key, 21, on two counts, including a felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of the possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Luis Alberto Ledezma Saldana on a felony charge of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence and harassment).
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Alex Rivera, 42, on three counts, including felony counts of identity theft and the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and one misdemeanor count of false information (fraud/deception).
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Mathew Loring Murray, 29, on four counts, including felony counts of attempting to elude/flee law enforcement and first-degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and reckless endangering.
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Diego Vela Ibarra, 19, on three counts, including felony counts of first-degree criminal mischief and coercion, and one misdemeanor count of violating parole.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Dillan Drake Massey, 30, on six counts, including contempt of court, two felony counts of violating parole, one felony and one misdemeanor count of failing to appear in court, and one misdemeanor count of second-degree theft.
