Monday, Jan. 23

5:34 a.m. A Pendleton man suffered injuries in a vehicle crash near Dead Man Pass on Interstate 84 east of Pendleton. Oregon State Police responded to a report of a crash near milepost 223 where a Toyota 4Runner lost traction due to icy conditions, ran off the north shoulder, rolled at least once and came to a rest on its right side. The driver, Rafael Bedolla-Almanza, 48, suffered injuries, and an ambulance took him to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.

