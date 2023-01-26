Monday, Jan. 23
5:34 a.m. A Pendleton man suffered injuries in a vehicle crash near Dead Man Pass on Interstate 84 east of Pendleton. Oregon State Police responded to a report of a crash near milepost 223 where a Toyota 4Runner lost traction due to icy conditions, ran off the north shoulder, rolled at least once and came to a rest on its right side. The driver, Rafael Bedolla-Almanza, 48, suffered injuries, and an ambulance took him to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
10:17 a.m. A caller asked the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office to send a deputy to tag vehicles for removal on Ross Lane, Hermiston. She said she has power of attorney for the property and wants to get everything settled.
10:35 a.m. Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
11:29 a.m. A resident on Sixth Street, Umatilla, reported someone hacked their Facebook account.
12:05 p.m. A resident at Oregon Trail RV Park, Irrigon, asked for a welfare check on his wife, who has dementia and was yelling at other tenants.
2:53 p.m. A resident on Northwest Oregon Avenue, Irrigon, reported receiving threatening and harassing texts. She said she was advised this was a scam but was concerned it was her ex-husband. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office advised her of options.
7:33 p.m. A caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to keep an eye on her property at night on Miller Road, Boardman, because the neighbor’s dog has woken her up the past two nights. She asked for a deputy to try to find what may be causing the dog to bark.
9:42 p.m. Hermiston police responded to West Ridgeway Avenue on a report of gunshots. Police were unable to locate anyone shooting.
9:47 p.m. A 911 caller on East Highland Avenue, Hermiston, reported there was a man with a gun behind Domino’s Pizza. Police responded but were unable to locate anyone.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
2:30 a.m. A caller at a business on the 40 block of South Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater, reported the glass on the door was broken, someone entered the store and several items were missing.
7:27 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon Elementary School, after receiving a report from a parent who was upset about how an altercation between two 10-year-old girls on the playground was handled.
7:28 a.m. A caller at Love’s Travel Stop and County Store, Boardman, reported he locked himself out of his white Nissan van, which was parked and running. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office provided the man with the number for a locksmith.
7:44 a.m. Oregon State Police and other emergency services responded to West Second Street and Highway 730, Irrigon, for a two-vehicle crash. OSP reported a Honda Civic pulled out from a stop sign and into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado. Both drivers — a 36-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman — were taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, for treatment of injuries.
8:33 a.m. A caller on Montana Lane, Irrigon, reported there were about 20 cows behind his house. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and the cows were back where they belong.
12:55 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to McLaughlin High School, in Milton-Freewater, on a report of a fight.
2:39 p.m. A 911 caller on Bridge Road, Hermiston, reported a car crashed into their yard and an injured man was outside of the vehicle bleeding from his head and hand. Emergency services responded.
3:10 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report of graffiti on Bridge Road in Hermiston.
4:29 p.m. A caller on Wagon Wheel Loop Road, Irrigon, reported a white bull dog attacked his dogs and himself. He said he tied the bull dog to a fence. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies issued a citation and took a report.
5:05 p.m. A caller on North Glendening Street and East Wheeler Avenue, Stanfield, reported an armed subject in the area. Police responded.
5:44 p.m. A caller on West Main and North E streets, Lexington, reported she hit an owl with her car and it was still alive but might be injured. The owl then flew away, and the woman stated she no longer needed assistance.
7:40 p.m. A 911 caller at Center Market, Stanfield, reported a man threatened her. Stanfield Police Department took a report.
8:24 p.m. A caller on Dee Cox Road, Heppner, reported someone was in her front yard who is stalking her daughter, again.
10:15 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Dark Canyon Avenue on a report of a burglary.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 23
An Oregon State Police trooper at 1:36 a.m. responded to a Pontiac Grand Am that crashed on the 32600 block of Diagonal Boulevard, Hermiston, near the intersection of Punkin Center Road. The trooper identified the driver as Julio Garcia Silvestre, 29, of Hermiston, who then did poorly on sobriety tests. OSP arrested Silvestre for driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to drive within the lane. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office handled the crash for OSP.
Boardman police arrested Justin Mickael Peterson, 30, for first-degree theft,
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and other Emergency services at 11:53 a.m. received a report of a woman who was unconscious at Green Acres RV Park, Irrigon. The sheriff’s office arrested Earl Lee Sanders, 36, for failure to register as a sex offender and on a Morrow County Parole and Probation detainer.
Jan. 24
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mathew Loring Murray, 31, for a felony probation violation, resisting arrest, reckless driving, reckless endangering and felony fleeing.
Hermiston police arrested Tevin Anthony Thomas, 26, on a misdemeanor probation violation and 10 warrants for failure to appear.
Oregon State Police a little before 11 p.m. in Milton-Freewater cited Jakob Cory Settle, 39, of Pendleton, for DUII (controlled substance) and failure to obey a stop sign, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.