Monday, Jan. 24
10:05 a.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy initiated activity at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road in Irrigon and contacted a juvenile who has been stealing from school and broke a student Chromebook.
10:31 a.m. — A woman came into the Umatilla Police Department and reported she was being harassed and threatened.
11:22 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report of a burglary on Northwest 11th St.
12:33 p.m. — An Irrigon resident on Southeast Division Street called 911 and reported she and her husband were in an argument. Deputies arrested the man for domestic violence harassment.
2 p.m. — Police took a report in Milton-Freewater for graffiti that occurred at Brittany Farming Company, 1116 N. Columbia St.
4:22 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vehicle theft at Hermiston Chrysler Dodge Jeep, 81143 Highway 395, Hermiston.
4:32 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from someone with child welfare requesting contact in regards to a juvenile who had marijuana. Deputies found the juvenile and issued a citation for minor in possession of marijuana.
6:37 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a 43-year-old man on Southwest Marshall Avenue, Pendleton, was drinking excessively for five days, not eating but was hallucinating and acting strange and had bloody stool.
7:38 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a 911 call reporting shots being fired on West Orchard Avenue in Hermiston.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
12:02 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the area of Southwest 30th Street on a call about gunshots. Police did not find any shooter.
8:23 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for graffiti at the junction of Midway Road and Helix Highway, Adams.
12 p.m. — A man came into the Hermiston Police Department lobby to speak with an officer about a nice dog he found at Field of Dreams at the corner of Diagonal Boulevard and East Hooker Road.
12:12 p.m. — A person asked to speak to a Hermiston police officer about any consequences for someone taking a dead person’s phone, accessing it and changing the pin and using the social media accounts on the phone to make posts.
12:33 p.m. — A mother reported her son at Sandstone Middle School, Hermiston, took the bus home and a girl on the bus spat in this face and smeared lipstick on his jacket. She said she reported this to the bus company, which is doing nothing about it, and told the school principal, who told her told her to speak to police.
1:29 p.m. — A 911 caller on Northeast 10th Street, Hermiston, reported her landlord was there, causing a disturbance. She said that he was pounding on her door and threatening her. Police responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.