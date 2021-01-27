MONDAY
3:22 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at the intersection of Northwest Sixth Street and West Harper Road.
6:54 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pendleton Square Apartments Phase 1 on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
8:23 p.m. — Police responded to a report of child abuse/neglect at St. Anthony Hospital on St. Anthony Way in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
7:11 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Harrison Street in Helix.
8:07 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Willamette Avenue in Umatilla.
4:02 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 21st Street in Pendleton.
6:03 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Rite Aid on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Oregon State Police arrested Wesley Brandon English, 19, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants and one count of in-state hold bail.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan Duwayne Payne, 41, on three counts, including felony counts of failing to report as a sex offender, violating probation and second-degree disorderly conduct.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Dylan Wade Howell, 28, on one count of felony strangulation.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Rodrick Kainen Edmiston, 25, on four counts, including one felony count of burglary, one misdemeanor count of theft, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested James Anthony Jones, 43, on four counts, including one felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended/revoked license, and two misdemeanor counts of failing to appear in court.
