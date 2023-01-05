Friday, Dec. 30
3:07 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Stanfield RV Park on a report of a domestic disturbance.
12:56 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Sixth Street on a report of harassment.
1:27 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Hope Avenue on a report of theft regarding packages from a front porch.
2:42 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Melody Muffler, Hermiston, on a report of theft.
3:04 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Hemlock Court after a caller reported someone broke out the window of his Honda and he required a police report for his insurance company. Police took a report.
3:11 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Patriot Heights on a report of a domestic disturbance.
7:15 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Northeast Fourth Street to assist with flooding.
Saturday, Dec. 31
1:01 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Flex Space Self Storage, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
4:42 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Alexander Avenue on a report of a burglary.
12:41 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Old West Credit Union, on a report of a pedestrian getting hit by a car. Police took a report.
6:45 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to North Slope Mobile Home Park, Stanfield, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:13 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North Water Street, Weston, after receiving a report of fireworks in the area.
10:55 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Christy’s Korral Tavern, Pendleton, on a report of an armed subject.
Sunday, Jan. 1
12:04 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest 21st Drive and Despain Avenue after receiving a fireworks complaint.
3:07 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to West Roosevelt Avenue on a report of an armed subject.
11:09 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to St. George Plaza on a report of a vehicle theft.
2:02 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Sinclair Station on Southgate on a report of restraining order violation. Police took a report.
9:09 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Stanfield Meadows Road, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Monday, Jan. 2
12:38 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Beech Avenue after a caller reported his neighbors’ music was too loud.
12:53 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Terwilliger Apartments on a report of a vehicle theft. Police made an arrest.
1:13 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Mill, Milton-Freewater, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
2:23 a.m. — Staff at Knights Inn/Village Restaurant, Boardman, reported one customer pushed another, who fell and hit their head. Boardman police, medics and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded. Police took a report.
1:32 p.m. — Law enforcement reported a dresser was in the road at West Highway 730 and West Fourth Road, Irrigon. Dispatch advised the Oregon Department of Transportation.
2:09 p.m. — A caller reported a large dog so skinny its ribs showed was at a house on West Seventh Street, Irrigon. The dog also had blood on its neck.
4:33 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of De Haven Street, Milton-Freewater, reported someone forced their way into his garage and stole numerous items.
7:11 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Hat Rock RV Park, Hermiston, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
7:18 p.m. — A caller reported a horse was outside its fence on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and returned the horse to its owner.
10:42 p.m. — A resident at Port View Apartments, Boardman, reported his upstairs neighbors were loud and stomping hard on the floors. Boardman police checked it out and did not hear any noise.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
7:46 a.m. — A woman came into the Boardman Police Department to report her ex has been repeatedly violating his restraining order and was carrying a firearm. Police took a report.
10 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident on the 900 block of Cowl Street reported someone broke into their trailer between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 and numerous items are gone.
10:01 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Walmart on a report of an assault. Police took a report.
11:30 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to West Highway 730 and West Fourth Road, Irrigon, on a report of large chunk of metal in the road. A deputy cleared the road.
11:56 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Convention Center after a caller reported seeing a fight where someone was shoved into a white pickup. Police took a report.
12:40 p.m. — A caller at St. Patrick’s Senior Center, Heppner, requested a welfare check on a woman who lives on the ground floor after speaking with her on the phone. The caller stated he could barely understand the woman and she told him she had fallen and skinned her knee, then the line went dead. Emergency services responded and the woman was transported to a hospital.
2:35 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of a theft of tools and equipment from two work vehicles on the 600 block of North Russell Street.
4:53 p.m. — A caller at Trail Apartments, in Boardman, request an officer contact her regarding harassment she received via social media for parking in a handicap zone. Police contacted the woman.
9:05 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 3200 block of Southwest Perkins Avenue on a report of a burglary.
11:41 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 600 block of Southeast Sixth Street on a report of a burglary.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 3
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nickolus James Plueard, 23, for second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third-degree escape, unauthorized entry motor vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
Hermiston police arrested Eric Thomas Featherston, 41, for second-degree online sexual corruption of a child.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.