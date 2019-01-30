TUESDAY
7:45 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle rollover on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 224. The Suzuki SUV was on fire when the trooper arrived, but the driver and passenger escaped, although they suffered visible injuries. An ambulance took the pair to a local hospital, and the trooper warned the driver for failing to maintain the lane. State police also reported freezing fog and icy roads contributed to the crashed, which shut down the freeway lanes for a brief time.
8:03 a.m. — A caller in Lexington reported he walked his dogs by A-1 Martin Towing, and a 25-30 pound dog there crawled under the fence and attacked his dogs. The caller said he confronted that dog’s owner, who was outside, and owner threatened him. The caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send a deputy. The deputy talked to both sides and advised them of their options.
8:15 a.m. — A coin collector living at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported he showed his collection to a friend, and another person there stole two coins, each worth $100-$150.
11:16 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 400 block of Southwest 11th Street.
11:59 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of theft at at Kralman Steel Structures Inc., 52151 Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:17 p.m. — A caller on the 200 block of Southeast 12th Street, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of fuel from a vehicle.
12:46 p.m. — An Irrigon resident on Southeast Kristen Drive near Division Road reported she was concerned for the safety of children because an aggressive dog was in the street.
1:04 p.m. — A driver struck and knocked over a fire hydrant at Pendleton Auto Body, 1220 Tutuilla Road, Pendleton, but no water leaked.
2:40 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a burglary at Pendleton Square Apartments Phase One, 300 S.W. 28th Drive.
4:07 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office began looking into a possible violation of a restraining order after a Heppner resident who obtained the order reported the subject of the order asked a church member to deliver paperwork to her.
4:11 p.m. — A Heppner resident reported a man tried to sell her a satellite TV system, but the seller said he was not working for a major satellite TV but was self-employed. She said this was suspicious. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation.
7:31 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to the recreational vehicle park, 911 Sixth St., for a fight.
10:04 p.m. — A 38-year-old truck driver went too fast when he left Interstate 84 and took exit 177, could not make the turn and flipped the rig on its side. Multiple agencies responded. The driver was not injured.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•Pendleton police arrested Brandon Scott Dixon, 36, of Hermiston, for six misdemeanor counts, including for second- and third-degree theft and first- and second-degree trespass.
•Pendleton police arrested Brianna Marie Gillette, 34, of Pendleton, for second-degree trespass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a federally controlled substance.
Wednesday
•Pendleton police arrested Christopher Michael Monaco, 35, of Pendleton, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
