MONDAY
7:32 a.m. — A Dodge Neon caught fire and burned on the shoulder of the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 201. The Echo Fire Department extinguished the fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation salted the ice patch that resulted from the fire department efforts. Oregon State Police gave the driver of the vehicle a ride back to his home in Umatilla.
3:18 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a home burglary on Northwest Carden Avenue. The caller said the crime took place during the past two or three weeks.
4:01 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:20 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a fight at Centerville R.V. Park, 213 W. Sherman St., Athena.
11:47 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a fight at the Hamley Steakhouse, 8 S.E. Court Ave., perhaps the last public fracas of 2018.
TUESDAY
12:05 a.m. — And the first fist fight of the new year occurred at the Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St., Pendleton. One witness said the bar crowd was counting down to midnight, and right after 2019 hit came the beefy sound of one patron punching another. There was no report of any arrests.
1:18 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a burglary on the 600 block of South First Street.
3:33 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, for an assault victim. An officer took a report.
5:31 a.m. — A car with five occupants hit a cow at Minnehaha and Lloyd roads in Hermiston. The occupants were unharmed.
5:53 a.m. — A Umatilla resident reported stalking.
6:08 a.m. — A caller at Pendleton Skate City, 407 Highway 11, reported at least 15-20 vehicles drove in and out of the area, all juvenile drivers, and 10-15 of them walked away, some toward Riverside Avenue and some toward town.
12:45 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary at Gerardo Ramirez Trucking, 31091 W. Baggett Lane, Hermiston.
1:48 p.m. — Stanfield police received a report of a vehicle theft on East Coe Avenue, Stanfield.
3:08 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for drug activity at Motel 6, 325 S.E. Nye Ave.
3:24 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1000 block of West Orchard Avenue for an assault.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•Pendleton police arrested Jason L. Edens, 49, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Tuesday
•Pendleton police arrested Shawna Yeager, 48, of Pendleton, for DUII.
•Pilot Rock police arrested Nolan Kennedy, 21, of Adams, for DUII. Pilot Rock police reported his blood alcohol level was .25 percent — more than three times the legal limit of .08 percent.
•Pendleton police arrested Jacob Allen Byers-Owens, 38, for felony methamphetamine possession, 11 counts of credit card fraud and one count of second-degree theft.
•Hermiston police reported arresting a local man after he challenged people to fight.
Officers a little before 8 p.m. responded to a disturbance report on the 800 block of South Highway 395. Witnesses told police Adam Hansen, 30, of Hermiston, caused a disturbance inside a business by challenging customers to a fight, according to a statement from police Lt. Randy Studebaker, and they alleged he made “graphic sexual comments toward women” at the site.
“Customers told Hansen to leave but he refused,” according to Studebaker, “so they physically escorted him outside.”
Officers tried to detain Hansen, but “he advanced toward them in what they perceived to be a combative manner, as if he intended to fight,” Studebaker reported. The officers warned Hansen they were going to use electric stun guns on him if he did not comply. Studebaker stated officers took Hansen into custody without further incident.
Police booked Hansen into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment, as well as three outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.