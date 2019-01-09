TUESDAY
12:28 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of Southwest 10th Street on a report of an assault and theft.
4:50 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a second early morning assault call, this one on the 900 block of West Highland Avenue, roughly three blocks north of the earlier call.
5:06 a.m. — The morning was not yet done with Hermiston cops. Officers responded to the 500 block of Southwest 13th Street for a burglary.
8:40 a.m. — A caller reported littering at Nursery Annex and Spofford roads, Milton-Freewater
12:31 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Ginger Court and Lewis Street for an aggressive dog at large, but officers did not locate the dog.
3:28 p.m. — A woman asked to speak to a Hermiston officer about her child who stole her bank card and bought items using the account.
9:26 p.m. — Someone stole the stop sign at Northeast North Street and East Theater Lane, Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Dean Zapien, 39, and Dustin Duane Mead, 32, for giving false information, possession and delivery of heroin, and manufacture, possession and delivery of meth. Meads also faces a charge of giving false information.
Wednesday
•Oregon State Police arrested Christopher Karas, 31 for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and unlawful possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.