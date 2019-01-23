TUESDAY
12:38 a.m. — A caller at Correa Trucking on Frontage Road, Hermiston, reported a man was outside, claiming his vehicle broke down and he has children. She said she did not want to open the door and asked law enforcement to respond.
9:32 a.m. — An Irrigon resident reported a group of men from about 11:30 at night until 3:30 in the morning were making noise pushing and pulling a recreational vehicle “every direction they could.”
9:44 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted theft of equipment at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center, 48037 Tubbs Ranch Road. Adams.
10:55 a.m. — A Hermiston resident on West Harper Road asked to speak to an officer about someone vandalizing her vehicle.
11:03 a.m. — A 911 caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the Umatilla County Courthouse, 216 S.E. Fourth St., Pendleton.
11:51 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for theft at Napa Auto Parts, 1124 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
12:09 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took another theft report, this time from Ranch And Home, 85342 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
3:29 p.m. — An intoxicated Pendleton man in a mental health crisis ran into traffic at Southwest Court Avenue and Third Street, Pendleton. The 23-year-old suffered minor injuries, according to police, and took an ambulance ride to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, where he also received a mental health evaluation.
7:02 p.m. — Callers at Ace Mini Storage 82270 Lind Road, Umatilla, reported a theft.
9:29 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a complaint about a couple of transients sleeping at the U.S. Postal Service, 1900 Sixth St., Umatilla.
10:34 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a rock slide left 20-30 boulders on Rieth Road near the Rod Anderson Construction rock pit.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Tamara Sherell Sampson, 32, of Pendleton, for dangerous drugs, criminal activity in drugs and criminal drug promotion.
