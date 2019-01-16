TUESDAY
8:19 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of drug activity at the U.S. Postal Service, 104 S.W. Dorion Ave.
8:49 a.m. — A Umatilla resident told police the FBI informed her someone used her Social Security number in Texas.
9:05 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report for a burglary on Columbia Boulevard.
10:25 a.m. — An Irrigon resident told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office she was concerned about two schnauzers on Southeast Utah Avenue that appear neglected and are a “mess.” A sheriff’s deputy talked to the owner of the dogs, who said he had not groomed them due to the weather.
1:56 p.m. — A man wanted to speak to a Hermiston police officer about someone using his checks.
2:46 p.m. — Umatilla police took a report for the theft of a vehicle on Hamilton Street.
2:53 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary and trespassing on Columbia Street, Helix.
6:14 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about a scam.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Stanfield police arrested Michael Osvaldo Cervantes, 25, of Hermiston, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
•Oregon State Police arrested Tamera Richmond Baldwin, 36, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
