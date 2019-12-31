MONDAY
7:58 a.m.— Marv's Glass Shop in Milton-Freewater reported stolen items.
9:39 a.m.— Hermiston police took a report after a woman on East Gladys Avenue stated she believes her grandson has been breaking into her house.
10:12 a.m.— A woman reported that her wallet was stolen from her in the Hermiston Walmart parking lot, and that her debit card has since been used at several places including Pizza Hut.
1:33 p.m.— Emergency services responded to a house fire at Green Acres Mobile Park on Appleton Road, in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•Pendleton police arrested Ty Austin Zeigler, 20, on felony DUII and for driving while his license was suspended or revoked.
•Hermiston police arrested Justin Richard Waddell, 35, on multiple charges including aggravated assault by strangulation, a felony.
•Umatilla Tribal police arrested Tahner Allen Bates, 20, on multiple charges including aggravated assault by strangulation, a felony, and domestic abuse.
Wednesday
•Boardman police arrested Miguel Angel Ponce, 29, on DUII (alcohol) and hit and run.
•Hermiston police arrested Alejandro Morales Ordonez, 22, on multiple charges including aggravated assault by strangulation, a felony.
