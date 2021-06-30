MONDAY
10:05 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on West Hermiston Avenue, Hermiston.
1:12 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of a theft on Southwest Court Avenue.
2:45 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Pilot Truck Stop on South Highway 395, Stanfield.
4:31 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on North Fifth Street, Athena.
5:15 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Sonesta Street, Umatilla.
6:22 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Shady Rest Mobile Home Court on Highway 730, Umatilla.
9:25 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Pomono Drive, Umatilla.
11:53 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Martin Drive, Umatilla.
TUESDAY
10:27 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Eighth Place, Hermiston.
8:05 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Goodwin Avenue, Pendleton.
11:43 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Rayton Lane, Hermiston.
WEDNESDAY
12:30 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North O Brien Street, Stanfield.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Travis Matthew Williams, 44, on felony counts of dangerous drugs and criminal use of drugs, and misdemeanor counts of public intoxication and initiating a false report.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul Lyle Sheets, 56, on a felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor counts of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and counts of menacing and contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.