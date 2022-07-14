Monday, July 11
8:08 a.m. — A caller on Cherry Street, Umatilla, reported there are two or three German shepherds at large in the area.
10:04 a.m. — A caller in Ione reported a male was using a third party to gather information about a person in violation of a restraining order.
10:42 a.m. — Boardman Fire Rescue District responded to a call about a 75-year-old man in a black SUV on the westbound side of Interstate 84 at Boardman who was shocked by his defibrillator. An ambulance took him to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
2:16 p.m. — A caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send a deputy to Two Old Hags Pizza, 111 S. Court St., Heppner, where the meeting about recalling county commissioners was happening. The caller said they have been receiving aggressive messages and were concerned the meeting could get out of hand.
3:57 p.m. — A caller on Depot Lane, Irrigon, reported a relative assaulted her. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
9:10 p.m. — A 911 caller on North First Street, Hermiston, reported two people fighting. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
9:33 p.m. — A caller at Stanfield RV Park, 345 S. Main St., Stanfield, reported her husband destroyed her belongings with a hose. She stated he soaked her belongings and she would like a contact at the Stanfield post office. Police responded.
11:17 p.m. — Medics responded to a site on Boardman Avenue Northeast, Boardman, for a 15-year-old who was feeling ill after consuming mushrooms. An ambulance took the teen to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
Tuesday, July 12
8:12 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident on the 300 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue reported that during the night someone crashed into her parked vehicle.
10:17 a.m. — A caller at Port View Apartments, 320 Columbia Ave. N.E., Boardman, reported a 21-year-old female was suffering an allergic reaction. Boardman emergency services responded.
11:52 a.m. — Umatilla police initiated activity for graffiti on Eighth Street.
12:25 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave., on a report of a theft in action. Police made an arrest.
12:33 p.m. — A Hermiston resident reported she received a scam check for $3,550 for puppies she is selling. She asked to speak to an officer.
1:19 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 700 block of Southeast Byers Avenue on a report of a burglary and made an arrest.
10:17 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to South Main Street on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a husband breaking a broom and causing a piece to hit his wife in the head and make her bleed. The woman declined medical attention.
11:06 p.m. — A 911 caller reported the theft of a vehicle on North First Street, Hermiston.
Arrests, citations
July 11
Pendleton police arrested Shane Lance Purcell, 37, for vehicle theft, aggravated theft, two counts of first-degree theft, felony fleeing, reckless driving and violating parole.
July 12
Umatilla police arrested Jose Lepe Jr., 30, for interfering with making a report, harassment, aggravated harassment (a felony) and a warrant for failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.