MONDAY
12:35 p.m. — Police responded to a reported robbery on West Highland Avenue, Hermiston.
2:33 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast 10th Street, Hermiston.
5:37 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Diagonal Road, Hermiston.
6:34 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Hurlburt Avenue, Hermiston.
TUESDAY
12:26 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Eleventh Street , Hermiston.
4:39 p.m. — Police responded to three reports of a theft on North First Street, Hermiston.
6:25 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Harris Park on South Fork Walla Walla Road in Milton-Freewater.
7:34 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Water Street, Weston.
9:38 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Stephens Road in Milton-Freewater.
WEDNESDAY
2:59 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Crane on Liberty Lane, Hermiston.
3:01 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Dorion Avenue
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Rodrick Kainen Edmiston, 25, on a felony count of second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of second-degree theft.
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Baustun Alun Burgin, 20, on felony counts of second-degree robbery and violating probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.