Monday, July 18
8:12 a.m. — A caller on Coyote Lane, Heppner, reported someone was breaking into their 1976 pull-behind camper.
8:36 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 400 block of Northeast 10th Street on a burglary call. Police took a report.
10:27 a.m. — A caller on Rio Senda Drive and Chenowith Avenue, Umatilla, reported someone the previous night set off illegal fireworks two streets over from their home and the debris fell on their roof.
3:59 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a fight on West Hermiston Avenue involving a male with black, braided hair and wearing a black shirt and denim pants.
4:05 p.m. — A resident at Oregon Trail RV Park, 1200 N.E. Washington Ave., Irrigon, reported the black and white dog that starts fights with her dog returned, and she keeps her dog on a leash. She asked for the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to contact her about this. The sheriff’s office advised her the owners of the dog could receive citations if the dog is running loose.
Tuesday, July 19
10:11 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of a break-in of a cargo trailer overnight and the theft of a generator and various tools on the 100 block of Sykes Boulevard.
11:47 a.m. — Pendleton police initiated activity along the Southeast Umatilla River levee behind Electric Sundown, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton, for “a large amount of garbage.”
12:18 p.m. — A person at the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St., asked to speak to an officer about fraudulent checks that were cashed on his account.
12:28 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about a solicitor violation at Southwest 20th Street and Dorion Avenue.
1:29 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an individual burning something late at night on Northeast Elder Street, Heppner. The caller said this was suspicious.
4 p.m. — A resident on South Birch Street, Ione, reported someone had been unlocking her front gate and asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office for extra patrols.
10:31 p.m. — A 911 caller on West Elm Avenue, Hermiston, reported girls were fighting.
Arrests, citations
July 18
• Pendleton police arrested Joseph Daniel Simpson, 18, for one count of second-degree criminal trespass, one count of third-degree criminal mischief and four counts of second-degree criminal mischief plus a felony parole violation.
• Pendleton police arrested Robert Edwin Cool, 35, for fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and violating a release agreement.
July 19
Pendleton police arrested Wendi Louise Fisher, 49, for four counts of misuse of 911 and for resisting arrest.
