MONDAY
6:48 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Northwest Second Street, Hermiston.
6:57 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Diamond Eye on West Main Street, Athena.
7:33 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary on Smith Lane, Hermiston.
10:11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary on East Pine Avenue, Hermiston.
12:35 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Broken Barrel, 120 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield.
1:13 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Bridgeport Avenue, Umatilla.
2:21 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Lexington Airport, 65820 Airport Road, Lexington.
3:34 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Mckenzie Park at the intersection of West Orchard Street and South First Street, Hermiston.
7:00 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary on Cold Springs Loop, Weston.
TUESDAY
12:01 a.m. — Police responded to two reports of an assault on Southwest Goodwin Avenue, Pendleton.
8:54 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle theft at J&J Snack Foods on 103 E. Depot St., Weston.
3:32 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary on Seventh Street, Umatilla.
4:48 p.m. — Police responded to a reported robbery at the intersection of Northeast Fifth Street and East Ridgeway Avenue, Hermiston.
9:48 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 204, Weston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested James Brian Halfmoon Jr., 24, on a felony count of assaulting a public safety officer and misdemeanor counts of failing to appear in court, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and interfering with a peace officer.
Boardman police arrested Lawrence Allen Perrin, 45, on felony counts of attempting to elude or flee law enforcement and violating probation, and misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree theft.
Hermiston police arrested Juan Carlos Ochoa, 29, on a felony count of third-degree robbery and violating parole, and misdemeanor counts of third-degree theft and resisting arrest.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Elijah Kurt Pino, 40, on a felony count of assault and misdemeanor counts of assault and domestic abuse.
Boardman police arrested Nicolas Landeros Garza, 23, on a felony count of violating parole and misdemeanor counts of third-degree escape, second-degree disorderly conduct and fourth-degree assault.
