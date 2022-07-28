Monday, July 25
9:42 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report of a burglary that occurred at Psychological Services of Pendleton, 1100 Southgate.
10:10 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report of a burglary that occurred at East Oregon Surgery Center, 1050 Southgate.
12:21 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Sixth Street on a report of an assault.
2:25 p.m. — A 911 caller on Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a vehicle theft. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
4:21 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Hermiston Avenue on a report of a fight.
Tuesday, July 26
11:09 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
11:12 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from an Irrigon resident about a scam call and wanted the sheriff’s office to log it.
6:01 p.m. — A 911 caller on South West Birch Place, Pilot Rock, reported someone was shooting toward him with a rifle. Police responded.
6:05 p.m. — A caller reported his 2007 Chevrolet Malibu that was stolen two years ago was at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon.
8:16 p.m. — Boardman police and emergency services responded to Americas Best Value Inn, 200 Front St. N.E., Boardman, on a report of a fight in progress. A patient refused a ride to a hospital.
9:54 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to North Slope Mobile Home Park, 650 N. Lucy St., on a report of a restraining order violation.
10:15 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Birch Place, Pilot Rock, reported he heard a gunshot from his neighbor’s house. Police responded.
Arrests, citations
July 26
Hermiston police arrested Tevin Anthony Thomas, 25, for violating probation, second-degree theft, felony unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and on a warrant.
