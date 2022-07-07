Monday, July 4
12:41 a.m. — A 911 caller on Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater, reported an assault. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
10:19 a.m. — A 911 caller at Crabby’s Underground Saloon & Dance Hall, 220 S.W. First St., Pendleton, reported the theft of a vehicle. Police took a report.
10:20 a.m. — A 911 caller on Joy Lane, Hermiston, reported a burglary. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
2:17 p.m. — A caller reported a fire on shore at the marina in Boardman, 1 Marine Drive N.E., Boardman, by the second pier near vehicles. Boardman Fire Department responded.
2:53 p.m. — A caller reported his 1964 Ford Falcon was involved in a hit-and-run at Heppner Family Foods, 238 N. Main St., Heppner.
4:14 p.m. — A 911 caller on South Highway 395, Stanfield, reported her ex-husband tried to run her and her children off the road. She stated he is driving a gold, four-wheel drive Chevy Silverado and was headed toward Stanfield.
4:19 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Quality Inn, 705 Willamette St., Umatilla, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:17 p.m. — A 911 caller on Rio Senda Drive, Umatilla, reported there is a female in his house that should not be there. Police responded.
8:29 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Birch Place, Pilot Rock, reported there are two people trying to take something from her boyfriend and causing a disturbance. Police responded.
8:41 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received the first of numerous fireworks complaints.
8:59 p.m. — Pilot Rock police received the first of numerous fireworks complaints.
9:05 p.m. — A caller on Hunt Court, Athena, reported a man is harassing him and his son and has threatened to come back to their house with a gun. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
9:16 p.m. — Pendleton police received the first of numerous fireworks complaints.
9:22 p.m. — Hermiston police received the first of numerous fireworks complaints.
9:36 p.m. — Umatilla police received the first of numerous fireworks complaints.
10:10 p.m. — A 911 caller on Washington Street, Umatilla, reported her backyard is on fire. Emergency agencies responded.
10:13 p.m. — A caller reported two people were setting off fireworks on the railroad track off Gun Club Lane, Hermiston.
11:33 p.m. — A resident on Washington Lane, Irrigon, advised her neighbor was lighting off aerial fireworks and the debris was coming down on her house.
Tuesday, July 5
12:49 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Highland Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:53 a.m. — A caller reported someone used fireworks to damage a mailbox belonging to Community Bank, 504 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
7:38 a.m. — A city of Milton-Freewater employee reported new graffiti on a building on the 300 block of North Main Street.
10:52 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
11:14 a.m. — A woman came into the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St., to speak with an officer regarding her ex-boyfriend, who has been making threats of self harm for the last several months. She wanted to know if she can keep their son from visiting him.
1:37 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of harassment.
2:12 p.m. — A 911 caller on Second Street, Umatilla, reported there have been two dogs on their property lately who are somewhat aggressive. Police responded.
2:54 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Punkin Center and Canal roads, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3 p.m. — A caller on Rio Senda Drive, Umatilla, reported their medication had been stolen out of a vehicle in their garage. Umatilla Police Department took a report.
5:04 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Pik A Pop, 1010 Sixth St., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:23 p.m. — A caller on East Main Street, Ione, reported a group of farmworkers threatened him and he has it on video. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office made contact and retrieved the video footage.
10:37 p.m. — Boardman fire responded to Frontage Lane on a report of a grass fire and extinguished the blaze.
Arrests, citations
July 4
• Hermiston police arrested Jeffrey Dale William Bush, 35, for fleeing, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Yuliana Lara Madrigal, 31, for fourth-degree assault and menacing.
