SUNDAY
2:28 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Loop Road, Hermiston.
4:44 — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Broad Street, Weston.
6:23 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on West Coe Avenue, Stanfield.
8:44 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Casiday Battery on North First Street, Hermiston.
MONDAY
12:01 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on West Orchard Avenue, Hermiston.
12:26 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Bella Vista Estates on Paul Smith Road, Boardman.
2:10 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Copper Corner on West Furnish Avenue, Stanfield.
3:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Washington Street, Umatilla.
3:29 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Eighth Street, Umatilla.
3:32 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Baggett Lane, Hermiston.
TUESDAY
7:02 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Franklin Street, Weston.
7:33 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Seventh Street, Pendleton.
8:23 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Dorion Avenue, Pendleton.
2:02 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Tutuilla Road, Pendleton.
WEDNESDAY
2:03 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Theater Lane, Hermiston.
5:58 a.m. — Police responded to two reports of a theft on North First Street, Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Boardman Police Department arrested Quirino Flores Villanueva, 42, on felony counts of fourth-degree assault, strangulation and attempted murder.
The Umatilla Police Department arrested Victor Hugo Ricardo, 23, on felony counts of strangulation and second-degree assault.
The Stanfield Police Department arrested Jonathan Edward Reuter, 61, on two felony counts of fourth-degree assault, and misdemeanor counts of harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brenden Kane Strickland, 19, on three felony counts of possessing a destructive device and three felony counts of manufacturing an explosive device.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Adrian Lee Ahumada, 37, on three felony counts of possessing a destructive device and three felony counts of manufacturing an explosive device.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Timothy Surber, 27, on a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse and a misdemeanor count of harassment.
