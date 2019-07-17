TUESDAY
3:28 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a site on Southwest Sixth Street on a 911 report of an armed robbery but did not find anyone upon arrival.
7:55 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a $5,000 Turbo Levo electric bicycle from the bicycle rack at the Umatilla Marina RV Park, 1710 Quincy Ave., Umatilla.
8:29 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft from East Main Street, Athena.
10:05 a.m. — A caller at the Oregon Department Of Human Services, 700 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, reported a man was in the office causing a disturbance and yelling at staff.
5:34 p.m. — A caller reported two males fighting on Northeast Third Street, Pilot Rock.
6:06 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to the area of Umatilla Avenue and Walla Walla Street for a vehicle that crashed into a building.
6:21 p.m. — Pendleton emergency services responded to Stillman Park, 413 S.E. Byers Ave., for a female who passed out and then was incoherent and in the restroom.
ARRESTS, CITTIONS
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alton Gerald Netherda, 63, of Hermiston, for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
•Milton-Freewater police stunned a theft suspect for resisting arrest.
Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer reported officers at about 11:20 a.m. tried to contact Marcos Miguel DeJesus, 29, of Milton-Freewater, who was carrying what they “believed to be the fruits of a recently reported theft.”
DeJesus saw police and ran away. An officer caught up to DeJesus near the 300 block of Southwest Sixth Avenue, according to Boedigheimer, and DeJesus resisted arrest. The officer shot DeJesus with a stun gun. Several officers took DeJesus into custody with no more problems.
Emergency medics checked out DeJesus. Police hauled him to the police department before booking him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton. He faces charges for resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, second-degree theft and second-degree trespass. Police also arrested him on probation violation warrants.
