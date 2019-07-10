TUESDAY
7:26 a.m. - Pendleton police received a report of a restraining order violation at a location on Southwest 45th Street. Officers at 2:04 p.m. would check on the welfare of person at that location after a subsequent 911 call about the violation.
10:47 a.m. - A Ukiah resident reported the dogs of someone he knows have been chasing his livestock.
2:12 p.m. - A caller on Frontage Road near Hermiston reported the theft of an air compressor and other items.
2:45 p.m. - An Irrigon mother told law enforcement her daughter harassed her via the phone.
2:48 p.m. - A 911 caller reported someone tied a dog to a table at McNary Beach but no one was with the dog since noon, and the dog had no food or water.
8:18 p.m. - Umatilla police received a 911 report of an assault at the Lamplighter Motel, 401 Sixth St.
10:30 p.m. - Pendleton medics and police responded to the Pendleton Market, 2101 S.E. Court Ave., for a male who reported he was bleeding from his ears.
11:46 p.m. - An irritated Irrigon caller on Southeast Utah Avenue reported a dark green GMC Yukon has its back door open and is blaring booming music. The caller said the vehicle and its driver have approximately 100 complaints because of the loud music, which keeps people awake at night. The caller added if the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t catch this guy, one day he will. The sheriff’s office responded and did not catch the guy.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Boardman police at about 2:20 a.m. responded to the Maple Crest Apartments, 700 Wilson Road S.W., on a report of a vehicle hitting parked vehicles. Police arrested Francisco Gomez, 35, of Boardman, for hit-and-run involving property and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Police also cited him for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
•Pendleton police arrested Wawanee Jo Speedis, 38, of Pendleton, for felony probation violation, a state warrant, felony methamphetamine possession, delivery of meth and misdemeanor fleeing.
•Umatilla police arrested Omar Ochoa, 24, of Hermiston, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jason Arthur Butler, 46, of Pendleton, for misdemeanor assault and felony domestic abuse.
•Hermiston police arrested Austin Lonnie Black, 25, of Hermiston, on a probation violation warrant, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of altering the identification number on a firearm. The gun possession charges are misdemeanors, the others are felonies.
Hermiston police were looking for Black after he ran from police and either tossed or dropped a gun that fired when it struck the ground. The bullet did not hit anyone.
Police caught Black around 10 p.m., according to Hermiston police Lt. Randy Studebaker, after an officer saw him throw a lit cigarette out the window of a car.
