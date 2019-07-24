TUESDAY
12:07 p.m. - A Stanfield caller on Chelsea Lane reported the theft of his vehicle.
1:41 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Ione resident who threatened suicide.
3:03 p.m. - Pendleton police received a complaint about a theft at the Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
3:58 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to the 3000 block of Southwest Hailey Avenue for a dispute between neighbors that involved arguing and rock throwing.
4:20 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a disturbance at West Orchard Avenue and South First Street.
5:53 p.m. - A caller on West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater, reported someone shot off fireworks.
8:03 p.m. - A 911 caller on South Water Street, Weston, reported dogs attacked their father and he was bleeding.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested David Leroy Brown, 49, of Echo, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
