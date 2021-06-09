MONDAY
11:51 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Meacham Neighborhood Watch Unit on Old Oregon Trail, Meacham.
2:52 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Umatilla RV Park, Umatilla.
8:31 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Meacham Tracker Unit on Main Street, Meacham.
8:45 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Trail Apartments on Northeast Boardman Avenue, Boardman.
TUESDAY
10:51 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle theft on North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.
3:46 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at the intersection of Munger Lane and Third Street in Umatilla.
WEDNESDAY
3:44 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Quality Inn on Willamette Avenue, Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s office arrested Jenifer Lee Foster, 34, on two felony counts of felon in possession a weapon, one misdemeanor count of third-degree theft and for violating parole.
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Adrian Torres Nava, 22, on counts of interfering with a peace officer, second-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, failing to appear in court and violating parole.
The Umatilla Police Department arrested Jose Javier Tadeo Rodriguez, 35, on counts of fourth-degree assault, menacing, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.