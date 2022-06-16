6:19 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 2000 block of Northeast 10th Street on a report of a burglary.
11:35 a.m — Umatilla police responded to County Club Manor Apartments, 605 Umatilla Ave., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3:29 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Patriot Heights, 155 Valor Ave., after receiving a 911 call reporting the theft of medication.
5:38 p.m. — A 911 caller at Ingle Chapel Congregational Church, 85372 Highway 339, Milton-Freewater, reported a kid was defacing property behind the church. The caller stated the kid was in an older, gold Toyota and when confronted the kid rolled down their window and pointed a gun at the caller’s dog.
9:30 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse or neglect.
9:50 p.m. — A 911 caller on F Street, Umatilla, reported someone is trying to take their roommates car. Police responded.
9:56 p.m. — A 911 caller at South Hills Apartments, 248 S.W. 28th Drive, Pendleton, reported his father came over and hit him. Pendleton police responded.
Tuesday, June 14
7:47 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of car theft at Kilmer’s Auto Parts, 84191 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
11:02 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Early Learning Center, 455 S.W. 13th St., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
2:01 p.m. — A caller on Northeast Hideaway Lane, Hermiston, stated she does not want any female officer calling her back, she wants a male officer to call her back. She stated she is tired of boys, big tires and no mud flaps. She reported she has two rock chips in her window and this needs to stop.
3:45 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of burglary on Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:29 p.m. — A 911 caller on West Laird Avenue, Hermiston, reported someone was knocking on her door and there were no vehicles outside that she could see. Stanfield police responded.
