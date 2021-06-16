MONDAY
8:54 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Court Avenue, Pendleton.
8:55 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Main Street, Hermiston.
9:06 a.m. — Police responded to two reports of a burglary on North First Street, Hermiston.
11:09 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North Morrison Street, Adams.
TUESDAY
2:01 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Stanfield RV Park, Stanfield.
9:02 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Main Avenue, Irrigon.
6:18 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Geer Road, Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Jay Thompson, 39, for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and harassment.
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Kaitlyn Grace Smith, 20, for first-degree theft.
