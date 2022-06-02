Monday, May 30
1:17 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Shadeview RV Park, 1417 S.W. 37th St., on a report of a domestic disturbance and made an arrest.
1:29 p.m. — A 911 caller at Meharry Manor, 900 Sixth St., Umatilla, reported her ex-boyfriend was trying to kick her out of the apartment. Police responded.
1:30 a.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Second Street, Pendleton, reported there was glass in their eye. Police took a report.
4:04 a.m. — A 911 caller on Lindell Lane, Pendleton, reported a domestic disturbance involving a male hitting and screaming at a woman. Police responded.
5:44 a.m. — A caller reported a blue Toyota Tundra-type of vehicle crashed in the median of Interstate 84 near Boardman, but no one was around the vehicle.
8:56 a.m. — A 911 caller on Waterman Road, Athena, reported an armed subject. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
12:21 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report of graffiti at Umatilla River Levee and Southwest Court Avenue.
4:17 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northeast Riverside Avenue, after Milton-Freewater Police Department requested assistance in locating a stolen silver Nissan Versa, that was possibly at this location. Police were unable to locate the stolen vehicle.
4:25 p.m. — A vehicle crashed at Kunze Lane and Paul Smith Road, Boardman. Local emergency services responded. One occupant was pregnant, and an ambulance took her to a local hospital.
4:56 p.m. — A 911 caller on East Currant Street, Athena, reported he just had the rear window of his car shot out, he said he is near the yellow automotive building that says Chevrolet Service on it. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
6:56 p.m. — A caller reported someone tried to force open a front door at a residence on Linden Way, Heppner, and damaged the door casing. The caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to provide local patrols. A deputy responded and took a report.
8:32 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a 17-year-old male on Southeast Fourth Street, Irrigon, suffered a bad cut on his hand and it would not stop bleeding. An ambulance responded and took the teen to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
8:52 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Oregon Trail Store & Deli, 64364 Old Highway 30, Meacham, for a domestic disturbance.
11:59 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of East Elm Avenue on a report of an assault.
Tuesday, May 31
12:45 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 600 block of West Hermiston Avenue on a call about a burglary.
7:01 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Hermiston Rock Products LLC, 1875 N. First Place, Hermiston, for a burglary.
12:39 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Cottonwood Bend and Westland roads, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
2:50 p.m. — A caller at Stanfield RV Park, 345 S. Main St., Stanfield, is upset over his neighbor, who he described as “being a fruit loop,” stating “she is moving her items into the middle of the trailer park and acting crazy again.” Police responded.
7:59 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Hemlock Court, Umatilla, on a report of harassment.
