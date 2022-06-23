Monday, June 20
6:06 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary at the Sinclair station, 84875 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
7:08 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a burglary on the 2000 block of Northeast 10th Street. Police took a report.
7:41 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary at North First Street, Hermiston.
8:27 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a young child alone in a yard on Southeast Idaho Avenue, Irrigon.
11:16 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft complaint from U.S Cellular on Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon. The sheriff’s office took a report.
12:26 p.m. — Pendleton received a complaint about a dog at Mountain View Apartments, 2410 N.W. Carden Ave.
1:46 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired on Depot Lane, Irrigon.
3:08 p.m. — A 911 caller at West Orchard Avenue and Southwest 12th Street, Hermiston, reported one car shot at another car while driving down West Orchard Avenue toward Riverfront. Police responded.
6:17 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a break-in at Columbia Forest Products, 77314 Pole Line Road, Boardman. The caller also provided information about possible suspects.
8:22 p.m. — A resident on Northeast Court Street, Heppner, reported a male and his father talked to her young son about a bicycle and the father threatened to shoot her son.
8:50 p.m. — A caller reported someone left two deer legs on Second Street, Heppner.
11:46 p.m. — A caller at Blake Ranch, 81105 Coyote Lane, Heppner, reported a mother bear and cubs were in a tree. She said her dog was outside the camper and on a leash. She also said she had a weapon but did not know how to use it. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office made contact, and the caller was able to get her dog inside the camper for the night.
Tuesday, June 21
9:35 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a rental property on Northwest 11th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:08 a.m. — Pendleton police again responded to a rental property on Northwest 11th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:56 a.m. — A 911 caller at Agnew and Westland roads, Hermiston, reported two horses on the loose.
11:57 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a court order violation involving stalking.
1:17 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Isaac Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
1:20 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
1:20 p.m. — A resident on Southwest Second Street, Irrigon, reported her neighbor lets her dogs out of her yard when she is not home to bother her. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and issued a citation.
1:33 p.m. — A 911 caller at My Own Auto Sales, 4314 Westgate, Pendleton, reported a domestic disturbance. Pendleton police responded.
2:01 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 800 block of Northwest Sixth Street on a report of an assault.
2:58 p.m. — A motorcycle crash at the Morrow County OHV Park near the Forest Service 21 Road, Heppner, resulted in patients going to a local hospital.
3:37 p.m. —— A caller reported a motorcycle went off the road just west of Highway 74 and Palmateer Road, Ione.
3:39 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1900 block of Northeast Fourth Street on a report of a burglary.
7:23 p.m. — A 911 caller at One Stop, 457 E. Main St., Athena, made a report of an assault. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded and were unable to locate the caller.
8:21 p.m. — A 911 caller at Rocket Mart, 2398 N. First St., Hermiston, reported a man with a gun was running around Rocket Mart and fired four to five shots. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office determined this report to be unfounded.
10:43 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Walls Road, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
June 20
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rito Nemo Gutierrez, 39, for first-degree burglary, two counts of vehicles theft and first-degree theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.