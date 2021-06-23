MONDAY
6:20 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Hemlock Court, Umatilla.
7:46 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on East Harding Avenue, Stanfield.
2:31 p.m. — Police responded to three reports of a theft on North First Street, Hermiston.
4:46 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on East Newport Avenue, Hermiston.
6:58 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on East Main Street, Hermiston.
8:53 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Sleep Inn on Southeast Front Street, Boardman.
9:36 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest 28th Drive, Pendleton.
TUESDAY
4:21 a.m. — Police responded to two reports of a burglary on Southeast Court Avenue, Pendleton.
10:57 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Elder Street, Pilot Rock.
12:35 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at the intersection of George and Main streets, Rieth.
7:27 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Reservoir Road, Stanfield.
8:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Harding Avenue, Stanfield.
8:33 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Main Street, Ukiah.
8:51 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Irrigon Learning Center on Columbia Lane, Irrigon.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Andrew Paul Zachary Cook, 21, on 24 counts of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and one felony count of first-degree theft of over $1,000.
The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Charles Adam Buettner, 34, on felony counts of first-degree forgery and violating parole, a misdemeanor count of second-degree theft and one count of being a fugitive.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carlos Antonio Ramirez, 30, on counts of first-degree theft, possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, first-degree theft of over $1,000, failing to appear in court and violating probation.
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Feliciano Joaquin Pedro, 28, on a felony count of fourth-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of failing to appear in court.
