FRIDAY

12:36 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Delwood Street, Pilot Rock.

2:18 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Taft Avenue, Stanfield.

4:13 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Sherman Street, Athena.

5:52 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North Ott Road, Hermiston.

10:19 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater

11:41 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on L&W Lane, Pendleton.

SATURDAY

1:35 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Birch Creek Road, Pilot Rock.

SUNDAY

12:07 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Eighth Street, Umatilla.

12:46 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Edwards Road, Stanfield.

MONDAY

11:33 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on North First Street, Hermiston.

TUESDAY

11:47 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at City Auto Sales on Highway 395 North, Hermiston.

12:38 p.m. — Police responded to a reported robbery on Umatilla River Road, Umatilla.

12:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Washington Street, Athena.

3:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Country Club Manor on Umatilla Avenue, Umatilla.

5:07 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Court Place, Pendleton.

8:43 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest 21st Street, Pendleton.

WEDNESDAY

3:03 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North First Place, Hermiston.

ARRESTS, CITATIONS

•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Michael Menghini, 63, on misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.

