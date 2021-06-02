FRIDAY
12:36 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Delwood Street, Pilot Rock.
2:18 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Taft Avenue, Stanfield.
4:13 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Sherman Street, Athena.
5:52 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North Ott Road, Hermiston.
10:19 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater
11:41 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on L&W Lane, Pendleton.
SATURDAY
1:35 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Birch Creek Road, Pilot Rock.
SUNDAY
12:07 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Eighth Street, Umatilla.
12:46 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Edwards Road, Stanfield.
MONDAY
11:33 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on North First Street, Hermiston.
TUESDAY
11:47 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at City Auto Sales on Highway 395 North, Hermiston.
12:38 p.m. — Police responded to a reported robbery on Umatilla River Road, Umatilla.
12:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Washington Street, Athena.
3:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Country Club Manor on Umatilla Avenue, Umatilla.
5:07 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Court Place, Pendleton.
8:43 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest 21st Street, Pendleton.
WEDNESDAY
3:03 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North First Place, Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Michael Menghini, 63, on misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
