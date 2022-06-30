Monday, June 27
7:19 a.m. — A caller on Pedro Lane, Echo, made a report of a burglary. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
10:04 a.m. — A 911 caller on North Wayne Street, Stanfield, reported the theft of a vehicle. Stanfield police responded.
11:04 a.m. — A caller on Klickitat Street, Umatilla, made a report of an attempted burglary, stating someone tried to get into her garage last night.
12:12 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office reported a disturbance between two employees for a trucking company who had a verbal altercation at Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman.
12:29 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Hidaway Springs and Cable Creek roads, Ukiah, on a report of a game violation.
1:47 p.m. —- Morrow County Sheriff’s Office reported harassment between two roommates on Columbia Lane, Irrigon.
3:22 p.m. — A caller on North Dunne Street, Stanfield, made a report of criminal mischief to a security camera.
4 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office reported a violation of a restraining order on Knapp Street, Irrigon.
4:04 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services responded to a man screaming in pain at St. Patrick’s Senior Center, 190 N. Main St., Heppner. An ambulance transported the man to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner.
8 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Northeast Main Avenue, Irrigon, for a resident who said three juveniles and one adult were on her property and yelled at her.
8:45 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Southeast Third Street on a report of harassment.
10:05 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northwest Third Street and West Hermiston Avenue on a report of a prowler.
Tuesday, June 28
12:55 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Hotel, 105 S.E. Court Ave., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
2:29 a.m. — A 911 caller at Southeast Second Street and Southeast Emigrant Avenue, Pendleton, reported a green Honda stopped at the stop sign at the intersection. The caller said they honked and the driver did not move and they appeared to be passed out. Pendleton police responded.
8:37 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Jennie Avenue on a report of harassment.
9:50 a.m. —Morrow County Sheriff’s Office reported a criminal mischief complaint stating it appeared someone tried to break into the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, 54173 Highway 74, Heppner.
11:12 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Dutch Brothers, 205 S.W. 12th St., on a report of harassment.
3:21 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office reported a tree on fire in an empty lot on Northeast Sixth Street, Irrigon.
3:40 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office checked into a possible burglary on Southeast Alfalfa Street, Heppner.
4:11 p.m. — A 911 caller at North First Place and Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, reported a drunk driver. Umatilla police responded.
6:30 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northwest 12th Place on a report of harassment.
6:46 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Kiwanis Park off Umatilla Avenue on a report of two children fighting.
7:15 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to North Thielsen and North Dupont streets on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:33 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office reported that a male and approximately 12-year old girl set off on a hike in the morning and have not returned on Coal Mine Loop at Cutsforth Park off Willow Creek Road, Heppner.
11:01 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office reported a juvenile at Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, was beating on a van and appeared to be upset.
Arrests, citations
June 27
Pendleton police arrested Joseph Daniel Simpson, 18, for felon in possession of a weapon. unlawful use of a firearm and criminal trespass with a weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.