Monday, June 6
9:20 a.m. — A caller reported a red and white Jet Ranger helicopter flew over his property on Little Butter Creek Road, Heppner, “getting his cattle stirred up.” He also said he called the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission and Oregon State Police. He said the helicopter flew east toward Pilot Rock.
12:58 p.m. — A caller reported cows and calves were coming out of a break in a fence at Depot Lane and West Eighth Road, Irrigon. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded but did not find the cattle.
3:51 p.m. — Columbia Basin Electric Cooperative, Heppner, reported someone has been shooting at the insulators on the pole for the electrical wires at two locations. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded.
6:32 p.m. — A resident on Southeast 11th Street, Irrigon, reported the theft of two gallon gas tanks from his property. One was empty, he said, and the other half filled with water.
7:25 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Main Street South and Wilson Road Southwest, Boardman, for a two-vehicle crash. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office cited Adrian Mendoza Garcia for failure to obey a traffic control device and unlawful use of a cellphone.
11:48 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, reported hearing a female screaming “don’t touch me, get off me” at a nearby house.
Tuesday, June 7
8:16 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northeast Second Street, on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
9:19 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Rieth Road, Pendleton, on a report of a burglary.
10:08 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report of graffiti at Northeast Third Street.
12:04 p.m. — A woman came into the Pendleton Police Department wanting to speak to an officer regarding someone who is stalking her and an incident that occurred at Safeway, 201 S.W. 20th St., Pendleton.
12:31 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Perkins Lane on a report of harassment.
12:51 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast 19th Street on a theft complaint and made an arrest.
3:31 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to South First Street on a report of a fight. Police issued a citation.
5:05 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Village Apartments, 438 S.W. Fifth St., on a report of a burglary.
6:16 p.m. — A 911 caller on Grant and Miller roads, Milton-Freewater, reported hearing gunshots fired. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
8:47 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southeast Fourth Street on a report of harassment.
9:03 p.m. — A 911 caller on North First Street, Hermiston, made a theft complaint. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded and issued a citation.
10:52 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Square Apartments II, 294 S.W. 28th Drive, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
June 7
• Pendleton police arrested Roger Kelly Quinn, 52, for first-degree theft.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Lowell Arnold Pierre, 46, for dangerous drugs, criminal activity in drugs, attempted assault of a public safety officer, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal trespass, committing a felony while armed and on a warrant.
