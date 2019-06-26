TUESDAY
8 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a request for extra patrols in the area of Hilltop Road, Boardman, due to recent thefts and speeding vehicles.
8:33 a.m. - A resident on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, reported the neighbor’s huskies killed four geese on her property. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
11:09 a.m. - Pendleton police received a complaint about a solicitor violation on Southwest 18th Street.
2:23 p.m. - A mother asked too speak to a Pendleton police officer about what she found on her daughter’s computer.
3:38 p.m. - A caller reported residents fighting at Shady Rest Mobile Home Court, 28716 Highway 730, Umatilla.
5:40 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 200 block of East Montana Avenue.
7:30 p.m. - Oregon State Police happened upon an unoccupied Honda Accord on Hinkle Road near Hermiston just east of Highway 207. A check revealed Hermiston police earlier in the day took a report for the theft of the car. There was no indication who stole the car, and it appeared undamaged. State police contacted the owner, and her daughter drove the car from the scene.
9:34 p.m. - Milton-Freewater police officers and medics dealt with an intoxicated woman who fell or stepped out of a moving vehicle.
Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer reported Amber Rae Richardson, 37, was the passenger in a Ford Ranger pickup her significant other, Curt Wayne Willard, 57, was driving. Both live in Milton-Freewater. Willard told police Richardson had been drinking and was intoxicated, so he was driving north on North Main Street to take her home. Richardson didn’t want to go home but wanted to go drinking.
Willard refused to accommodate, according to the police chief, so Richardson opened the passenger door of the pickup, which was traveling at approximately 20 mph, and either fell or stepped out on the 900 block of North Main.
A witness called 911. Milton-Freewater police arrived and found Richardson lying beside the sidewalk with the 911 caller rendering first aid to a head wound. Richardson appeared to be highly intoxicated, according to Boedigheimer, and combative with officers and medics, who soon took her to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla. Boedigheimer also reported this is not a criminal event.
10:47 p.m. - Umatilla police found graffiti at Third Street and Quincy Avenue.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Mason True, 38, of Hermiston, for second-degree disorderly conduct, felony methamphetamine possession and reckless driving.
