TUESDAY
8:17 a.m. — A caller with Sanitary Disposal Inc., Hermiston, asked to speak to a Umatilla police officer about the trailer someone left next to the recycling bins at Columbia Harvest Foods, 1411 Sixth St., Umatilla.
8:34 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a vehicle theft from the 78000 block of McLean Road, Weston.
9:37 a.m. — Pendleton police received a criminal mischief complaint from Loftus Jewelers, 257 S. Main St.
11:20 a.m. — A Boardman man reported he cut his finger on a table saw. He was bleeding badly, he reported, but the finger was attached. Medics arrived, and the man declined an ambulance ride. The medics stayed until his wife arrived.
11:22 a.m. — A Hermiston caller reported a burglary on the 600 block of East Newport Avenue.
12:32 p.m. — A caller at the Pilot Travel Center, 2115 S. Highway 395, Stanfield, told police she she has video of a male she knows stealing about $48 worth of goods from the store. Stanfield police took a theft report.
2:10 p.m. — A caller told Stanfield police a man was following, harassing and photographing his wife while she walked on South Highway 395 to the Pilot Travel Center, Stanfield.
5:31 p.m. — Pendleton police and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash at South Main Street and Southeast Frazer Avenue.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eugenio Anthony Colon, 46, for attempted to elude and methamphetamine possession, both felonies.
