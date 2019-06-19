TUESDAY
9:46 a.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about a dog bitting a person in a parking lot.
10:41 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a burglary report at MJ’s Labor Services, 81822 Highway 395, Hermiston.
11:08 a.m. — Stanfield police cracked down on a multitude code violations, from noxious vegetation on a site on South Main Street to junk around a house on South Earl Street to plants growing wild at East Furnish Avenue and South Dunne Street.
2:22 p.m. — A car hit a power poll on Baxter Road, Hermiston.
3:15 p.m. — A woman told Hermiston police she would like to press charges against her husband for assaulting her Saturday.
4:53 p.m. — Two vehicles crashed head-on in a ditch on Highway 11, but no one was injured.
Oregon State Police reported Beacher Noble, 49, Athena, fell asleep while driving north in a Pontiac Grand Am near milepost 9 and drifted onto the northbound shoulder. The driver over-corrected, and the Pontiac zoomed into the oncoming lane, where a 31-year-old woman from La Grande was heading south in a GMC Terrain.
She drove the GMC to the shoulder to avoid a crash, but the SUV went into the ditch, rolled onto the driver’s side, and the Pontiac and GMC struck head-on.
The East Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District and Medic 400 ambulance responded. East Umatilla reported the crash trapped one driver, who escaped on their own before emergency personnel arrived.
The ambulance crew checked out both drivers and they were uninjured. Emergency personnel closed the highway so tow rigs could remove the vehicles. And state police gave a citation to Nobel.
5:32 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Til Taylor Park, 700 S.E. Dorion Ave.
7:20 p.m. — Umatilla police removed hazardous debris from the road at Sixth and F streets.
8:37 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of possible child abuse.
10:03 p.m. — Milton-Freewater man reported his vehicle struck a power poll at the intersection of Lamb Street and County Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police reported officers arrested Travis Andrew Reed, 35, of Irrigon, after a struggle in which his pit bull dog bit an officer.
Police saw Reed a little after 11 p.m., according to Hermiston police Lt. Randy Studebaker, while he was walking his dog on the 1700 block of North First Street. Reed saw the cops and took off running into traffic, and witnesses told the officer Reed had been hiding in the bushes outside of a business and would jump out to scare customers. Police also found Reed had a felony arrest warrant for violating his probation.
Police caught Reed a short distance away. Studebaker reported Reed refused to stop for the officer, yelled profanities and asserted there was no legal reason to detain him.
A backup officer arrived, and a struggle ensued when the cops tried to handcuff Reed. Reed’s pit bull joined the fight, biting one of the officers on the shin near the top of his boot.
“The officer showed tremendous restraint in that although he was legally justified in shooting the animal, he was able to use his TASER and stop the dog’s attack,” Studebaker stated.
Paramedics responded and found Reed was uninjured and the officer “suffered only a superficial dog bite,” according to Studebaker.
The police arrested Reed, and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and the warrant. Police took his dog to Pet Rescue, Hermiston, for safekeeping.
