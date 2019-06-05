TUESDAY
9:28 a.m. - Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 100 block of East Diagonal Boulevard.
9:52 a.m. - Emergency services responded to a crash at Beach Access Road and Highway 730, Umatilla. The reports indicated no one was injured.
10:59 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault on West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:45 p.m. - A customer at Sister's Cafe, 308 S. Main St., Pendleton, reported a male was yelling and causing a disturbance in the restaurant and a female was crying. The caller also told him restaurant staff told him not to call for police.
1:55 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of a fight at Northwest 12th Street and Despain Avenue.
2:19 p.m. - Stanfield police dealt with code violations for noxious vegetation at a property on South Main Street and then for overgrown grass and weeds in a lot in front of a house on East Harding Avenue.
5:14 p.m. - Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 1100 block of West Sunland Avenue.
9:56 p.m. - A caller reported gunshots at St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Humberto Saul Ramos Ramos, 26, a for first-degree robbery and second-degree theft. Hermiston police Capt. Scott Clark reported officers at about 10 a.m. contacted Ramos after an off-duty Hermiston officer spotted him inside a vehicle. Ramos was on police radar because he was a suspect in a armed robbery of a Hermiston convenience store the evening of June 1. Police arrested Ramos in connection to that crime and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Clark also stated Ramos was the only suspect in the robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.