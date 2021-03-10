MONDAY
2:40 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Northwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
2:20 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Southeast Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
9:14 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Sunshine Lane in Hermiston.
5:55 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
6:03 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Thomas Soaring Eagle, 38, on three counts, including felony counts of domestic abuse and assault, and one misdemeanor count of violation of protection order.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin Ricardo Melendez, 26, on four counts, including one count of failing to appear in court, one count of fugitive, one count of first-degree burglary of a residence and one count of fourth-degree attempted assault.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Dylan Lance Cantrell, 18, on five counts, including two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of failing to appear in court, one misdemeanor count of providing false information and one count of third-degree escape.
