Monday, March 7
2:45 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Southwest Wyoming Avenue reported a male was trespassing and harassing her daughter. The caller said the male may have been suffering mental health issues. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
4:20 a.m. — A resident on Northwest Oregon Avenue, Irrigon, made a complaint about the neighbors playing music too loud. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded but found no violations.
7:31 a.m. — A caller on Parkview Street, Milton-Freewater reported a domestic disturbance involving a son “putting his hands on his parents.”
11:56 a.m. — A caller reported graffiti on the south side of St. Patrick Catholic Church, 525 N. Gale St., Heppner. She said it has been there for about a week and the same spot last year also had graffiti.
3:19 p.m. — A Stanfield resident on Heather Drive reported someone shot out the back window of her vehicle, possibly with a BB gun.
5:44 p.m. — A caller on Orchard Street, Umatilla, reported a dog in the street bit his daughter, and the dog still was outside.
6:26 p.m. — A caller reported a prowler at Locust Mobile Home Court, 1501 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.
6:27 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Pioneer Memorial Hospital, 564 E. Pioneer Drive, Heppner, about a former employee harassing staff. One employee quit that day because of this problem.
9:59 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at Marina Apartments, 1500 Second St., Umatilla.
Tuesday, March 8
12:54 a.m. — A caller reported a prowler at Locust Mobile Home Court, 1501 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.
5:57 a.m. — A 911 caller reported smoke was inside Irrigon Junior/Senior High School, 315 S.E. Wyoming Ave., Irrigon.
8:04 a.m. — Hermiston police found graffiti at several sites, starting with South Highway 395, then on Southeast Second Street and at 11:58 p.m., police took a report for graffiti at McKenzie Park at West Orchard Avenue and South First Street.
12:29 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for graffiti at a storage facility on Southwest Fourth Street.
1:04 p.m. — A car crash occurred between two vehicles at Fast Mart, 821 Sixth St., Umatilla. There were people with injuries, and police took a report.
4:14 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about fraud at Intermountain Public Defenders, 215 S.E. Frazer Ave.
4:57 p.m. — A caller reported driving on Highway 74, Ione, when another vehicle at about 3:30 p.m. hit theirs and then almost struck a flagger. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
8:44 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a theft had just occurred on South Highway 395 in Hermiston. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
11:28 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for graffiti on the south side of Bedford Bridge at Southwest 18th Street.
Arrests, citations
March 7
• Pendleton police arrested Cordero Lyndell Reed, 34, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
March 8
• Pendleton police arrested Earl Hellman, 29, for felon in possession of a weapon.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Sarah A. Miller, 29, for second degree criminal trespassing and a city warrant for failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.