Monday, March 13
12:16 p.m. A caller on Northeast Chase and East Willow streets, Heppner, reported a black and white cattle dog was chasing individuals. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and returned the dog to its owner.
1:44 p.m. Umatilla Police Department received three anonymous online complaints regarding possible fraudulent activity.
3:57 p.m. A caller on Washington Lane, Irrigon, reported her 1992 Black GMC pickup was stolen. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
4:19 p.m. Irrigon ambulance services responded to California Lane after receiving an alert from a medical mobile device for a man who fell and hit his head. An ambulance transported the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
6:32 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Inn on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:32 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Kurz Lane and Highway 730, Umatilla, for the theft of a vehicle.
8:40 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and Irrigon Rural Fire Protection District responded to Froberg Lane, Irrigon, on a report of a grass fire.
Tuesday, March 14
3:59 a.m. Hermiston police responded to East Autumn Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
7:01 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Sunquist Road and Ostrich Lane, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a car crash. Deputies issued a citation.
11:11 a.m. A caller on John Day Street, Umatilla, reported they are having an issue with the neighbor’s dogs. Police responded.
12:40 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of a man abusing a dog on North First Street. Police responded but were unable to locate the man.
12:53 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest Eighth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
1:11 p.m. Stanfield Police Department received a report of a scam.
3:03 p.m. A caller on Kinkade Road Southwest, Boardman, reported there was a pit bull dog at large. Boardman police responded and issued a warning to the dog’s owner.
4:24 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and Boardman Fire Department responded to Interstate 84, Boardman, on a report of a truck on fire.
4:59 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest 12th Drive on a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
5:17 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Shadeview Mobile Home Park on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:38 p.m. Hermiston police and other emergency services responded to West Highland Avenue on a report of a possible overdose.
Arrests, citations
March 13
Oregon State Police cited a Hermiston woman for backing her car into a local police car after she was in custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
According to OSP, a trooper on Monday, March 13, at 8:17 p.m. responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at Jason and North Dunne streets, Stanfield. Sophia Evangeline Bellemy, 37, of Hermiston, left a driveway in a Chrysler Sebring and backed into the police car.
Stanfield police then arrested Bellemy for DUII, according to Oregon State Police, and the trooper gave her a citation for illegal backing.
Police also impounded the Chrysler.
March 14
Pendleton police arrested Marcus Coby Ryder, 40, for first-degree theft, negotiating a bad check, first-degree forgery, criminal conspiracy, violating probation and on misdemeanor and felony warrants for failure to appear.
Oregon State Police at about 9:42 p.m. received a call to respond to northbound Highway 395 near milepost 9B for a crash. First responders found a silver Chrysler 300 on its top off the southbound shoulder of the highway. An ambulance took the driver, Isaiah Gabriel Aguilar, 22, of Hermiston, to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. OSP cited Aguilar for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.