MONDAY
7:45 A.M. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Roundup City Plumbing on Airport Road in Pendleton.
9:00 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at S&K Storage on Southwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
11:32 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at 1917 Southeast Byers Place in Pendleton.
1:03 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
1:12 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
2:37 p.m. — Police responded to the report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at the intersection of Birch Creek Road and Hood Road in Milton-Freewater.
8:08 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Eastside Road in Milton-Freewater.
10:50 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Eastside Road in Milton-Freewater.
TUESDAY
7:22 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a missing juvenile at Juniper Drive in Boardman.
12:49 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at North Star Storage Units on Joy Lane in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Oregon State Police arrested Sorcha Starn, 31, on four misdemeanor counts, including one count of providing false or fraudulent information, failing to carry or present a license, reckless driving and in-state hold.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Matthew David Johnson, 43, on four misdemeanor counts, including second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, fourth-degree assault and attempting to commit a crime.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Marvin Richard Strong, 38, on three counts, including felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault and contempt of court.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Letisha Gayle Jefferson, 34, on two felony counts, including dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Patrick T. Jefferson, 31, on two felony counts, including dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Terrence Randall, 31, on two felony counts, including dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
