Monday, March 14
9:33 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a fight at Bedford Bridge on Northwest Carden Avenue.
10:47 a.m. — A caller at Columbia Harvest Foods, 1411 Sixth St., Umatilla, reported someone had tagged graffiti on the back of the store. Police responded.
2:06 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 700 block of Southeast Byers Avenue on a report of trespassing and possible burglary.
3:12 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a fight at The Saddle Restaurant and Lounge, 2220 S.E. Court Ave.
6:13 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a disturbance at Southwest 12th Street and Southwest Frazer Avenue.
6:41 p.m. — A 911 caller at Pendleton Square Apartments, 300 S.W. 28th Drive, reported a man there threatened to harm her son. Police responded.
11:34 p.m. — A 911 caller on Stanfield Meadows Road, Hermiston, reported a prowler on their property. Police responded.
Tuesday, March 15
10:18 a.m. — A 911 caller on Covina Court in Umatilla requested to speak with an officer about a suspicious person in the area.
2:40 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to North First Street on a report of harassment.
3:34 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect on Southeast Eight Street.
3:41 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect on East Tamarack Avenue.
4:12 p.m. — A woman came into the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St., asking to speak to an officer. She stated she wants to purchase a handgun and wants to know if the agency knows of any training classes she could take. A staff member advised her.
5:18 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a restraining order violation on Seventh Street.
5:27 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a gun from a safe at a residence on South First Street, Stanfield.
5:41 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a drunk driver near Two Rivers Correctional Institution, 82911 Beach Access Road, Umatilla. The caller reported the driver was in a black Ford and had been swerving almost into oncoming traffic all the way from Umatilla to Hermiston on Highway 730.
5:47 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Sage Drive, Hermiston, reported there is a man out of control who has come after the residents and is wandering around the house in back. Police responded.
6:02 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Beebe Avenue after a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance in which the husband was threatening his wife.
9:34 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest Ninth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
